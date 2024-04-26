Fubara donates ₦350m as Navy moves training headquarters from Lagos to Rivers

The governor, who inaugurated the facility sited at Ebubu community, Eleme LGA of Rivers, said that the naval command headquarters had been relocated from Lagos to Rivers.

He said that the state government had donated the facility to the Nigeria Navy to coordinate all naval training colleges across the country.

“The new training command centre is evidence of the navy leadership’s dedication to enhancing the professional development of naval personnel.

“The facility will be used to cultivate a highly-skilled, proficient and motivated naval force capable of advancing the security and prosperity of the nation’s maritime interests.

“The new training command headquarters demonstrates the initiative being undertaken by President Bola Tinubu to strengthen the navy’s combat capabilities to deal with security threats,” he said.

Fubara said that Rivers was facing threats from sea pirates, kidnappers, pipeline vandals, and oil thieves, which negatively impacted both the state and national economy.

He said that his administration would continue to support the military and other security agencies in securing the state against criminal elements.

The governor announced a donation of N₦350 million to the navy to support the operationalisation of the training command.

In his remark, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla said he was optimistic that relocating the headquarters to the state would enhance the navy’s operational capabilities.

According to him, the relocation is part of the Navy’s 2030 strategic plan to expand its training facilities nationwide.

“The new complex will offer naval personnel an enabling environment to expand their knowledge in fulfilling the navy’s mandate.

“It will assist in providing an enabling environment for learning for the navy to carry out its statutory duty of enhancing maritime security across the country.

“The navy will continue to conduct operations to safeguard our maritime domain in line with the president’s directive to leverage the enormous economic potential in the nation’s water for economic prosperity,” he said.

