Tinubu appoints former Rivers lawmaker, ex-Naval officer as heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

He said that the President expected that the new heads of these important agencies to discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation.

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The President also approved the appointment of Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Barikor is an academic, politician and a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa.

Ngelale also stated that the President called on the new appointees to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria.

