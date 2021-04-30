Labour Minister Ngige blasts National Bureau of Statistics for unemployment data

NBS' data on the nation's economy, inflation and unemployment have been grim and unflattering for the federal government, which depends on these data for national planning and budgetary allocation.

In March, the NBS declared that 23 million Nigerians are now unemployed; and that Nigeria's unemployment rate now stands at a worrying 33 percent.

All of which has left Ngige fuming, especially because the data continues to indict the ministry he oversees.

Ngige has now quoted the World Bank as saying the NBS data may be wrong and that the agency's methodology isn't at par with global best practices.

"The federal government and the World Bank will hold a virtual meeting today to discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data for employment statistics," the labour ministry tweeted on its official account, Thursday.

"The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this Wednesday while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in his office.

"Ngige said, “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow.

Pulse Nigeria

"The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index,” the labour ministry further shared.

The NBS is headed by Statistician General of the Federation, Yemi Kale. He has often remarked that his agency's data collection processes, analyses and permutations are immune from government interference.

The NBS has responded by calling Ngige and the labour ministry liars.

"The World Bank has denied making any such statement and rather together with the economic advisory committee affirmed its confidence, commendation, support and close working relationship with @nigerianstat.