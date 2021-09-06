RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes N100bn worth of illicit drugs in 8 months

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has said that it seized illicit drugs worth N100 billion between January and August, 2021.

The NDLEA, FCT commander with the NDLEA chairman, Retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa while accessing the drug cookies
The NDLEA, FCT commander with the NDLEA chairman, Retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa while accessing the drug cookies

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Abuja, that in a similar vein, the agency also arrested 8,634 suspected drug traffickers during the period, including 6,461 males and 547 females.

Recommended articles

He said the NDLEA also destroyed 1,202 hectares of cannabis farms in various states across the country, while more than 10 million Nigerians abused drugs in the period under review.

Babafemi said: “With over 8, 634 arrests, 2,776,000kg of drugs worth over N100 billion seized, we are sure this ugly situation will be tackled.

“We have secured 1,630 convictions, 3,232 cases in court and over 4,269 drug users counselled and rehabilitated between January and August.

“We are already making substantial progress in our drug supply and drug demand reduction efforts.

“We are convinced that the ongoing War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA) would curb the twin evils of drug abuse and trafficking.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah asks NASS to stop governors from making anti-open grazing laws

NDLEA seizes N100bn worth of illicit drugs in 8 months

Communications Minister Pantami becomes Professor of Cyber Security at FUTO

El-Rufai speaks on losing his polling unit to PDP during Kaduna LG election

Gov Makinde: 'I'm waiting for God to tell me whether to seek re-election or not'

U.S. condemns military seizure of power in Guinea

Nigeria records 459 new cases of COVID-19

Gov El-Rufai pays condolence visit to Plateau over recent killings

Pastor Adeboye, other Christian leaders, offer prayers for Nigeria