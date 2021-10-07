RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 90 suspected drugs dealers in Edo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) command in Edo, has arrested 90 suspected illicit drugs dealers in the state.

NDLEA officer (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]
NDLEA officer (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]

Mr Buba Wakawa, the state NDLEA commander disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Benin on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Wakawa said that the suspects were arrested between July and September across the state, adding that they included 63 males and 27 females.

He said that 7,135.79 kilogrammes of hard drugs made up of cannabis sativa, psychotropic substance and four pinches of methamphetamine were also recovered from them.

“A total number of 15 cannabis sativa farms measuring about 40.03 hectares were also discovered and destroyed within the period.

“The 15 farms would have yielded a staggering 192,163.33 kilogrammes of harvested weeds if not discovered and destroyed,” he said.

Wakawa said that the suspects were charged to court, while 48 drug dependent persons were counseled and reunited with their families.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to winning the war against illicit drug peddling and trafficking in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

How a misleading video sparked the final downfall of SARS

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets last year to protest years of unfair treatment by the police