NAF plans welcome ceremony for 6 Super Tucano aircrafts from US

Samson Toromade

The aircrafts have left America and will pass through five countries before they land in Nigeria.

A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft [Presidency]
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says six of its 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircrafts are due to land in the country towards the end of the month.

The agency said in a statement on Thursday, July 15, 2021 that the aircrafts already left the United States of America, where they were manufactured.

The aircrafts will pass through Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Algeria before they land in Nigeria.

"An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course," NAF said.

The Nigerian government paid $469.4 million to the Donald Trump-led U.S. government for 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets in 2018.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government hopes the aircrafts will improve national security and help in the country's fight against terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The propeller-driven aircrafts can be used for training, surveillance or attack, and can be armed with two wing-mounted machine guns and can carry up to 1,550 kg (3,417 pounds) of weapons.

The contract was awarded to Sierra Nevada Corporation, and also provides for ground training equipment, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment and support services for NAF personnel.

