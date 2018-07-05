Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Mike Adenuga receives 3rd highest national honour in six years

Mike Adenuga Globacom boss receives 3rd highest national honour in six years

Adenuga's third national honour was bestowed on him by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mike Adenuga receives 3rd highest national honour in six years play

Adenuga's third national honour was bestowed on him by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Nigeria.

(TheCable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr has received his third highest national honour in the last six years across West Africa and Europe.

The third national honour was bestowed on the African billionaire by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Nigeria.

Macron conferred France's highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour on Mike Adenuga, in Ikoyi Lagos.

The conferment by Macron makes Adenuga the first Nigerian to be decorated with the award in the history of France.

Adenuga's other national honours

In September 2012, Adenuga was honoured with Nigeria’s highest honour for a civilian who is not in government, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The honour was bestowed on Adenuga by ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

play Ghana’s President John Mahama, congratulating the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga after his decoration with Ghana’s highest national civilian honour, the Companion Of The Star Of Ghana (CSG) in Accra on Saturday. (Pulse gh)

 

Four years after - October 2016 - ex-President John Dramani Mahama conferred the honour of Companion Of The Star of Ghana -the highest civil honour in Ghana on Adenuga.

ALSO READ: Mahama decorates Adenuga with highest national award

Why France honoured Adenuga - Macron

President Macron explained why the French government decided to confer the country’s highest honour on Adenuga.

The French president said Adenuga is “a true role model for Africa” who has contributed immensely to the growth of the African and French economy.

Adenuga was also applauded by Macron for promoting the French language and culture in Nigeria while Adenuga's daughter, Bella Disu, was commended for conceiving, coordinating and executing the Alliance Française project.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle How Mike Adenuga makes his money and builds his business empire
Paddy Adenuga Billionaire's son wants nothing to do with wigs
Paddy Adenuga Billionaire son almost acquired Chevron for $50 million at the age of 29
Macron President unveils French Cultural Centre, pledges support for Lagos State
Lifestyle Here are Nigeria’s 5 wealthiest self-made billionaires
Mike Adenuga Lawmakers put an eye on against Globacom boss
Dangote 3 Nigerian billionaires make Forbes 2018 rich list
Yemi Osinbajo 3 things Nigeria’s vice president told the world about Africa

Local

President Buhari says corruption, single biggest menace to Africa’s development
Buhari President can't believe he's accused of sponsoring killer herdsmen
Senate summons IG, Ibrahim Idris over killing of 7 Police officers
Ibrahim Idris Senate summons IGP over killing of 7 Police officers
House Speaker, Dogara calls for justice, equity in APC
Dogara House Speaker calls for justice, equity in APC
President Buhari has thanked the French President, Emmanuel Macron for his commitment towards Nigeria and West-Africa.
Macron 9 powerful quotes from French President during visit to Nigeria