With the coordinated efforts of medical experts and traditional native doctors (according to a source), the NURTW boss is hoping to bounce back to life following the deadly attack allegedly led by Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, another NURTW chieftain already declared wanted by the Police.

A Pulse correspondent visited EKO Hospital, the medical facility situated at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, where MC Oluomo was receiving treatment, on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The building was fully secured with armed officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the NURTW chief is receiving medical care at the private patient section of the hospital. No fewer than three police officers were observed standing guard at the hospital.

Efforts by our correspondent to reach out to the hospital management proved abortive as he was asked to kindly vacate the premise and also delete some images he captured on his mobile phone.

A source disclosed to Pulse later on Thursday that MC Oluomo has been removed from the medical center and will be taken outside the country to continue his treatment.

MC Oluomo was stabbed in the neck when hoodlums started fighting at the official campaign flag-off of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 8.

The Lagos State Police Command has already arrested 16 suspects in connection to the violence that marred the event, with Siego still unaccounted for.