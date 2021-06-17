Gov Makinde vows to bring those behind Ibadan violent clash to book

The governor said this following the killing of two persons at Iwo Road on Wednesday.

After the incident, angry youths marched to the Government House, Agodi Gate, and the Governor’s office with the body of one of the victims allegedly killed in the crisis.

Reacting, Makinde, who visited the scene of the clash on Thursday, June 17, 2021, condemned the killing and also promised to ensure culprits are brought to book.

He said, “I visited the scene of the Iwo Road incident this morning. The loss of lives during the mayhem that occurred is unfortunate and should never have happened. I give you my word that we will ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book.

“I have ordered investigations. In the meantime, we will sanitise the area behind Iwo Road where cultists congregate and review the Park Management System. We have also informed the phone sellers to choose representatives who will discuss how we can assist them.”