RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Makinde vows to bring those behind Ibadan violent clash to book

Authors:

bayo wahab

Makinde says the loss of lives during the mayhem should never have happened.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde] Pulse Nigeria

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the clash between members of the Park Management System and telephone sellers as unfortunate.

Recommended articles

The governor said this following the killing of two persons at Iwo Road on Wednesday.

After the incident, angry youths marched to the Government House, Agodi Gate, and the Governor’s office with the body of one of the victims allegedly killed in the crisis.

Reacting, Makinde, who visited the scene of the clash on Thursday, June 17, 2021, condemned the killing and also promised to ensure culprits are brought to book.

Governor Seyi Makinde and his security aides visit the scene of the clash at Iwo-Road. (Vanguard)
Governor Seyi Makinde and his security aides visit the scene of the clash at Iwo-Road. (Vanguard) Pulse Nigeria

He said, “I visited the scene of the Iwo Road incident this morning. The loss of lives during the mayhem that occurred is unfortunate and should never have happened. I give you my word that we will ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book.

“I have ordered investigations. In the meantime, we will sanitise the area behind Iwo Road where cultists congregate and review the Park Management System. We have also informed the phone sellers to choose representatives who will discuss how we can assist them.”

Although the crisis disrupted business activities aroun Iwo Road yesterday, normalcy has returned to the area.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari departs Maiduguri after one day visit

Gov Makinde vows to bring those behind Ibadan violent clash to book

EFCC recovers N6bn, 30 estates, 32 automobiles in 3 months

Zambia’s first president, Kenneth Kaunda is dead

Bandits kidnap unknown number of students, teachers of Govt College Kebi, kill policeman

Buhari admits there's a lot of work to do to restore peace in Nigeria

APC Governors pass vote of confidence on Buni-led Caretaker Committee

Security operatives kill scores of IPOB criminals - Defence Headquarters

Police say 127 traffic robbery suspects arrested in 3 months in Lagos