Obadiah Mailafia has been invited for the third time by the Department of State Services (DSS) over comments he made about insecurity in Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate claimed during a radio interview in August he got an intelligence report that a northern state governor is a commander of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also claimed that Boko Haram is planning an invasion of the southern region in a bid to trigger a second civil war.

The DSS invited him to explain his comments after it gained national attention last month, and he has met with the agency twice.

Mailafia disclosed on Friday, September 11, 2020 that he has now been invited by the secret police for the third time.

He said he has been directed to appear at the agency's Jos office on Monday, September 14.

The politician described the invitation as further proof of persecution because he spoke the truth.

He said, "Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I'm being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution.

"Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth."

When the Nigeria Police Force also invited him for questioning last month, Mailafia refused and filed a restraining order in court.

He said his lawyer will appear before the Jos High Court in regards to the case later on Friday.

After his first DSS interview on August 12, Mailafia told journalists he was standing by his claims, even though he said some of them were not corroborated.

"I know that I should have taken more care to corroborate some of the information I received, but perhaps some of it was uncorroborated," he said.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said his public stance was condemnable because he had 'profusely apologised' for his claims during the meeting with the agency.

"Dr Obadiah Mailafia's recent outburst aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension is a confirmation of his group's desperation to breach the peace," he said.

Mailafia's claims prompted the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to fine Nigeria Info 99.3FM, the Lagos-based radio station on which he made his claims, the sum of N5 million for unprofessional conduct.

The commission accused the radio station of providing a platform for the promotion of unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite to crime, and lead to public disorder.