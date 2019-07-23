Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has advised the Nigerian youth to imbibe the spirit of loyalty in their daily interactions with society.

According to a statement issued by his Media Office, Omo-Agege made the call when students of the Delta State Company Technical High School, Aladja, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He enjoined the youth to always remain steadfast in doing the right things, adding that they should avoid the temptations of being swayed by the negative postulations of others regarding their potentials.

“Always know that the sky is your limit but, most importantly, you must understand that loyalty pays," Omo-Agege said.

"Wherever you find yourselves, always aspire to remain loyal to that organisation; remain loyal to your party; remain loyal to the leadership. At some point, if you remain with this virtue, your reward will surely come irrespective of any adversity.

“All I ask of you is that you remain steadfast and strong willed in your convictions; do not let anybody ever tell you that you are inferior or that they are superior to you. Do not let others tell you that you are who you are not and do not let anybody tell you that you cannot do anything," he advised.

Speaking on Not-Too-Young law, Omo-Agege explained that the amendment was to open the political space to enhance youth participation in governance.

He implored them not to shy away from utilising the opportunity for the overall well-being of Nigerians.

“Recall the constitutional amendment that was carried out in the senate regarding the age of eligibility for membership into elective positions and the aim of that was to open the space for our younger ones who aspire to come into public service.

"Of course, you can draw the inspiration here and you can come to me and say if Omo-Agege can aspire to this position, any of you can aspire for the same position,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the student excursion group, Lucky Uduophan, said visit was to felicitate with Senator Omo-Agege on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.