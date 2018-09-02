news

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, confirmed the worst-kept secret in Nigerian politics by announcing his intent to contest for president in the 2019 presidential election.

He made the announcement at the Sheraton Hotel , Abuja, while meeting with young politicians and aspirants interested in running for public office in 2019.

Saraki's announcement was definitely the biggest, but it wasn't the only one as the list of candidates contesting for the presidential ticket of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) increased by four just this week alone.

Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, opened the floodgate when he announced his intention on Tuesday .

Jang's announcement was followed by the anticipated announcement of former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who announced on Wednesday after a little bit of controversy.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, also officially joined the race , as expected, a few hours after Saraki announced on Thursday.

These four join the PDP's growing list of aspirants that also includes former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governors, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang, and Ahmed Makarfi.

Atiku was involved in a little drama of his own as he wept after the Atiku Support Groups (ASG) bought him the PDP's expression of interest and nomination forms for the sum of N12 million.

To conclude the battle for the presidency this week, leadership expert, Fela Durotoye, was elected the consensus candidate of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) coalition in controversial fashion that threatens the future of the coalition.

Buhari's bitter-sweet week

While the opposition shored up its base for next year's election, President Muhammadu Buhari was playing host to world leaders at the Presidential Villa.

He welcomed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom , Theresa May, on Wednesday and followed it up with another meeting with German Chancellor , Angela Merkel, on Friday. Both leaders were on separate three-nation African tours that included Nigeria.

These meetings happened just days after a report by the Financial Times revealed that United States president, Donald Trump, described his meeting with Buhari in April as 'lifeless' .

That does not appear to deter the president as he's already left Nigeria again on Friday for China to participate in the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC 2018) where he'll meet President Xi Jinping of China.

Abuducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, granted an interview in Boko Haram custody and appealed to the president to secure her freedom six months after she was kidnapped by terrorists.

In other news

Three local government chairmen of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) were killed in a car crash in Saudi Arabia . Three others sustained injuries.

At least eight people were killed and 95 houses burnt when Abonong and Zayit communities in Foron district of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State were attacked. 310 cows were also stolen.