3 APC LG chairmen die in car crash during Hajj trip to Saudi Arabia

Three local government chairmen of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) were killed during a car crash in Saudi Arabia on Friday, August 31, 2018.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the auto crash happened around 3 am on Friday while the government officials were travelling with three other local government chairmen, all from Zamfara State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Hajj Commission in Zamfara, Yakub-Yahaya Talata-Mafara, disclosed that the accident happened while the victims were ravelling from Makkah to Madina on their Hajj trip to Saudi Arabia .

"Three of them died, while three others are receiving treatment at Saudi Arabia Hospital. Hajj officials of the Zamfara contingents are making the necessary documentation to join the Saudi Arabian authorities in order to give the deceased befitting burial," Talata-Mafara told NAN.

The Zamfara State APC chairman, Lawal M-Liman, described the deceased officials as loyal party members whose contributions to the party and the country will be sorely missed.