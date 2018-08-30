8 die in fresh Plateau attack, 310 cows stolen

news

At least eight people were killed and 95 houses burnt when Abonong and Zayit communities in Foron district of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State were attacked.

The attack took place on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, and also led to the theft of 310 cows, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev.

He revealed that three other people were severely injured while the attackers also stole foodstuff and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

"When we received information that Abonong and Zayit communities were being attacked, we quickly mobilised and rushed to the affected areas, but when we approached the areas, the attackers sighted us and took to their heels.

"When we eventually entered the attacked settlements, we found that eight persons were killed, 95 houses burnt, while 310 cows were stolen," he said.

The Police spokesman revealed that security has been beefed up in the area to prevent any further attacks on residents.

Barkin Ladi troubled by killings

The Wednesday attack comes only two months after Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed at least 100 people in several communities in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

The killings led to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.