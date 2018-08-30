Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

8 die in fresh Plateau attack, 310 cows stolen

In Plateau 8 die in fresh attack, 310 cows stolen

The attackers also stole foodstuff and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

  • Published:
8 die in fresh Plateau attack, 310 cows stolen play Gunman (image used for illustrative purpose) (Guardian)

At least eight people were killed and 95 houses burnt when Abonong and Zayit communities in Foron district of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State were attacked.

The attack took place on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, and also led to the theft of 310 cows, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev.

He revealed that three other people were severely injured while the attackers also stole foodstuff and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

"When we received information that Abonong and Zayit communities were being attacked, we quickly mobilised and rushed to the affected areas, but when we approached the areas, the attackers sighted us and took to their heels.

"When we eventually entered the attacked settlements, we found that eight persons were killed, 95 houses burnt, while 310 cows were stolen," he said.

The Police spokesman revealed that security has been beefed up in the area to prevent any further attacks on residents.

Barkin Ladi troubled by killings

The Wednesday attack comes only two months after Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed at least 100 people in several communities in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

The killings led to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Theresa May UK PM says Nigeria houses highest number of poor people in...bullet
2 Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buharibullet
3 Leah Sharibu’s Message Parents confirm daughter’s voicebullet

Related Articles

Plateau Killings Buhari invites Imam who saved 300 people for handshake, national honour
In Plateau 13-year-old Fulani boy, 86 cattle missing
Herders-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah says it's surprised by South-East Governors' decision to oppose ranching
Buhari Gowon defends President over killer herdsmen attacks
Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis Politicians are blackmailing me over conflict, Buhari says
Herders-Farmers Crisis Presidency has "evidence" politicians are responsible for killings
Herders-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah says 5,000 herdsmen have been killed in 10 years
Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah says it'll take at least 25 years to end open grazing in Nigeria
Herders-Farmers Crisis Provide land for cattle ranching to prevent deaths, Presidency begs states
Plateau Killings Presidency accuses PDP of dancing on the graves of victims

Local

Army committed to working with UN to facilitate safe return of IDPs in North-East – Acting Commander
Uwem Obassey Army committed to working with UN to facilitate safe return of IDPs in North-East – Acting Commander
Leah Sharibu's mother begs Buhari to save her from Boko Haram
Leah Sharibu Dapchi girl's mother begs Buhari to save her daughter from Boko Haram captivity
Eagle Square: APC reacts to Kwankwaso’s allegation
Eagle Square APC reacts to Kwankwaso’s allegation
This is what Buhari told Prime Minister Theresa May
Theresa May I had an excellent time in Nigeria — British Prime Minister