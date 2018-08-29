Theresa May lands in Nigeria, meets Buhari

news

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, was received by President Muhammadu Buhari when she landed in Abuja, Nigeria for her first visit on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

The two leaders proceeded to a meeting behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa after May arrived in a gray vehicle marked 138 CMD around 1 pm.

May's central message during her visit will be focused on a renewed partnership between the UK and Africa, which will seek to maximise shared opportunities and tackle common challenges.

She's also expected to use her visit to announce further support to tackle instability across Africa. Nigeria has been dealing with the insurgency of terrorist group, Boko Haram, for nine years.

She'll discuss security, trade and people trafficking with President Buhari before visiting victims of modern slavery in Lagos.

Details later.