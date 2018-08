news

President Muhammadu Buhari received German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, at the Presidential Villa when she arrived around 10 am on Friday, August 31, 2018.

The two leaders proceeded to hold a closed-door meeting after Merkel's arrival.

Merkel concludes her tour of Africa in Nigeria after similar visits to Senegal and Ghana this week. She's the second leader Buhari has received at the Villa this week after his meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, on Wednesday, August 29.

Details later.