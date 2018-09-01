Pulse.ng logo
World leaders queueing to meet Buhari – Presidency

Buhari World leaders queueing to meet President – Presidency

Shehu said this while speaking to newsmen after Buhari landed in China for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

World leaders queueing to meet Buhari – Presidency play

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on August 31, 2018

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has said that world leaders are queueing to meet President Buhari.

Shehu said this while speaking to newsmen after Buhari landed in China for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

According to Punch, the summit is slated to hold from September 3 to September 4, 2018.

The presidential spokesman said the development shows that leaders all around the world like Buhari.

Major development

 “You know that as a policy, we said that we are not going to answer the American President, however, the fact that the entire world and world leaders are queuing up to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, is an indication that there is something about President Buhari, there is something about Nigeria he now leads, that the world likes.

ALSO READ: Trump called Buhari lifeless after April meeting

“I think that Nigerians themselves should better look at this from this positive point of view, is a major development.

“We had situations in the country in the past where key world leaders didn’t want to meet our own leaders, all of that has changed in the last three years,” he added.

In less than one week, President Buhari has hosted the UK Prime Minister, Theresa May and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

