Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl being held by terrorist group, Boko Haram, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to secure her release from captivity in a new proof-of-life audio obtained by TheCable.

When terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21.

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush , Leah Sharibu was reportedly kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith .

In the proof-of-life statement published by TheCable, Leah begged (speaking in the Hausa language) to be treated with compassion and freed from captivity, six months after she was abducted.

She said, "I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

"I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you."

In a picture also obtained by TheCable, Leah was clad in a hijab, sewn from a pink material and seated alone on a mat patterned in orange.