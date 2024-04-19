ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Bayo Wahab

Yahaya Bello will no longer enjoy police protection as the Inspector General of Police withdrew his men amid his run-in with the EFCC.

According to ThePunch, the withdrawal of the officers ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, was contained in a wireless message.

The document reads in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

Earlier, the Nigerian Immigration Service had placed the former governor on its watchlist after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted for an alleged financial crime to the tune of ₦80.2 billion.

According to the statement released on its official Facebook, the EFCC said, “Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 Billion,” the EFCC said in a Thursday evening post on its Facebook page it captioned “Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello Wanted By the EFCC”.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest police Station.”

Also, in a circular dated Thursday, April 18, 2024, and signed by the Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, DS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, the NIS detailed the ex-governor’s name, nationality, and passport number of the former governor (B50083321) as it placed him on its watchlist.

The circular read, “I am directed to inform you that the above-named person has been placed on the watch list.

“Suffice to mention that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/ TE/Vide/1/279 dated April 18, 2024.

“If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action.”

The EFCC had prepared to arraign Bello before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, but the ex-governor evaded arrest.

