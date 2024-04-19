ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report revealed that 451,300 males and 166,203 females were in forced labour, while 270,545 were in urban areas and 346,958 were in rural areas.

600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will [The Guardian Nigeria]
600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The NBS disclosed this in its Nigeria Forced Labour Survey Report 2022 released in Abuja on Thursday. The bureau said forced labour as described in the International Labour Organisation(ILO) Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29), referred to:

“All work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily.”

The report said 5.2 out of every 1,000 individuals were in forced labour in their current job in 2022. It said 36.2% of individuals in forced labour in their current jobs were found in the agricultural sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While 36.9% of individuals in forced labour in their current job are found in the service sector, other than domestic work.”

The report revealed that 451,300 males and 166,203 females were in forced labour, while 270,545 were in urban areas and 346,958 were in rural areas.

“In terms of age group, 191,418 people were in forced labour in the 18 to 29 years old age group, and 317,052 people in the 30 to 49 years old age group.

“ In the 50 years old age group, 99,391 people were in forced labour,” the report said.

The NBS said overall, the prevalence of forced labour was similar across education levels for all groups except for individuals with a primary education level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This result shows that even highly educated individuals could be at risk of falling into situations of forced labour.

“The prevalence of forced labour is highest among individuals with primary education, for which 7.2 of every thousand individuals are in a situation of forced labour.

“This may be partially explained by the fact that individuals with only a primary education are not as well protected by their skills as the medium and highly educated individuals.”

The report revealed that married adults were slightly more likely to be in forced labour than unmarried individuals.

“With forced labour prevalence at 5.8 per every thousand individuals among married adults as compared to 4.1 per every thousand individuals among unmarried adults.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It said out of individuals in forced labour in their current job, the most common form of coercion was withholding of payment of wages or benefits which was experienced by 35.2% of individuals.

The report said among individuals in forced labour in their current job, the most common circumstance of involuntariness experienced was being made to work with no freedom or limited freedom to terminate their work contract at 29.7%.

“This was followed by being made to stay at their job longer than agreed to without consent, which was experienced by 26.8% of individuals in forced labour in their current job."

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anxiety as APC confirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

Anxiety as APC confirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

Mysterious illness kills 8 people in Sokoto - no one can explain why

Mysterious illness kills 8 people in Sokoto - no one can explain why

Child labour problem in Nigeria worst in Southeast, Northwest

Child labour problem in Nigeria worst in Southeast, Northwest

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

Gov Mbah plans befitting burial for Nollywood stars Mr Ibu, Junior Pope

Gov Mbah plans befitting burial for Nollywood stars Mr Ibu, Junior Pope

Tinubu made naira world’s best, what PDP failed to do in 16 years - Onanuga

Tinubu made naira world’s best, what PDP failed to do in 16 years - Onanuga

8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House

8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

No need to run when EFCC invites you, Cubana Chief Priest advises Nigerians

No need to run when EFCC invites you, Cubana Chief Priest advises Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad