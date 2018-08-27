Pulse.ng logo
Trump called Buhari 'lifeless' after April meeting

It has been reported that Trump did not enjoy his meeting with Buhari four months ago.

Sources report that Trump was unimpressed with Buhari when they met

United States president, Donald Trump, allegedly described Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari as 'lifeless' after a meeting between the two leaders on April 30, 2018.

On a working trip to the United States, President Buhari met with President Trump in the White House and they had a joint press conference after a closed-door meeting in the Oval office.

Even though Trump commended Buhari for fighting corruption and terrorism in Nigeria, the US president is now reported to have not enjoyed the meeting.

According to a report by Financial Times, sources revealed that Trump informed aides after his meeting with Buhari that he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again.

"The first meeting, with Nigeria's ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter," the newspaper claimed.

This revelation comes ahead of Trump's meeting with Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta who advocates hope will have a better meeting with Trump to establish better US-Africa ties.

Trump has long been suspected to not have any concrete African policy and disparaged the continent in January when he described African countries as "shithole".

During the April meeting, President Buhari was asked if he questioned Trump on that comment, but he said he didn't because Trump had already strongly denied it.

Buhari's medical problems

It's unclear why Trump would have allegedly described Buhari as 'lifeless' behind closed doors, but the 75-year-old president has a well-documented history of ill health over the past one year.

He was away in London for a combined 154 days treating an undisclosed ailment on two separate visits. In fact, when he left the US after meeting Trump, he was 'missing' for two days before his aides reported that he was in London for a 'technical stopover'.

A few days later, it was disclosed that the president saw his doctor during the stopover and had been asked to return to London for another four-day medical trip.

The president only recently just returned from London after he went away for a 10-day vacation during which time vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, was Acting President.

