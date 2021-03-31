Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has embarked on a test-run of body cameras to be worn by law enforcement personnel in the city henceforth.

Lagos is Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital, which means it is always prone to crime and traffic violations.

Sanwo-Olu often envisions Lagos as a smart city with CCTV and body cameras to restore a semblance of sanity to what is a madhouse at the best of times.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, "Mr @jidesanwoolu today rolls out the plan to train Lagos State Law Enforcement Agents on the use of Body Worn Cameras under the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI)."

In February, General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, had said officers will use cameras to capture traffic violations.

“This year, we are going to be having body cameras on officers to capture incidences because things happen so fast,” he said.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu test-runs body cameras on March 31, 2021 (Twitter: Mr_JAGs)

“You can’t really say let me get my camera. But if you have your body camera on that is recording, then you can capture all sorts of different things that you can use against offenders.

“Those who willfully disobey traffic signs go in the middle of the night to remove those signs. When they are caught, they will say that there were no signs. They go and remove the signs to prove they aren’t aware of the signs. This happens all the time,” he added.