Late PDP chieftain's wife clears 5 accused chieftains in Lagos

Silifat Aborishade, the wife of slain Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP leader in Apapa, Lagos State, has cleared five chieftains of the party from allegations of their involvement in the murder.

Aborishade in a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lagos, said five of the accused persons have nothing to do with the death of the late Adeniyi Aborishade.

The late politician's wife stressed that the accused PDP chieftains, Kehinde Fasasi, Amos Fawole, Rotimi Kujore, Fatai Adele, and Ismaila Abiola, were joint complainants in the suit against suspected killers of her husband.

Contents of Aborishade's letter to Dep Commissioner of Police

As obtained from Premium Times, here are contents of the letter of Mrs Aborishade to the Lagos Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“I wish to further state with emphasis that the five accused persons are not in anyway responsible for the death of my husband, they are the complainants that has now for reasons best known to the prosecution, turned into the accused/victims in this unfortunate situation.

“The news of the above named persons’ detention at the State CIID, Panti, Yaba, and subsequent conviction on charges of conspiracy/ murder came as an utter shock and surprise to me, as same appears hasty and laced with malice.

“I wish to state with emphasis that the 2nd-6th defendants are on the same camp with my husband till his demise as they are close friends and fellow chairmen of their respective local governments.

“The 2nd-6th defendants are my late husband’s helpers who did everything within their reach to save my husband’s life and as a result do not deserve to be treated inhumanly like criminals which they clearly are not.”

On Sunday, July 21, 2018, the Lagos State Police Command, said it detained five PDP chieftains in the state for interrogation over the killing of one Aborishade Adeniyi, Chairman , PDP Apapa Chapter.

The arrest was confirmed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti in a statement, stressing that what was supposed to be a peaceful political meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members ended in unnecessary bloodletting.