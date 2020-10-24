Lagos State Government says all suspected hoodlums arrested in connection with the recent destruction of public properties in the state after the Lekki toll gate shooting will be prosecuted.

This was announced by the state Ministry of Justice on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The ministry said the case files of 299 suspected hoodlums arrested by the police are being prepared on charges of arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties, assault, etc.

In a statement on Saturday, the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, said the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Olayinka Adeyemi with relevant police formation had gone round to “evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.”

The statement reads in part, “Two hundred and twenty-nine (229) suspects were arrested by the police for various criminal offences, ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

“After the evaluation exercise, those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before the courts on Monday, while the release of those that have no case to answer will be ensured.

“Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) while calling on Lagosians to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the state government to uphold the rule of law at all times.”

Earlier on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu went round the state to assess the wreckage in some parts of the state following the burning of many public and private properties by hoodlums.