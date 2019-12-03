Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known during the 13th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security, organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

LSSTF was established with the aim of reducing the critical deficiencies in equipment, training and logistics of security agencies operating in the state, in response to the historical neglect suffered by the agencies, especially the police.

Sanwo-Olu said that the review was in line with the recommendations of the Lagos State Security Summit, with the aim of implementing a holistic and sustainable strategy for the state.

He said that the safety and security of all residents of the state remained the most important responsibility of his administration.

According to him, the government will ensure that the state becomes a no-go area for crime and criminality in any form.

”As chairman of the Lagos State Security Council, I am very much aware of the security challenges in our state.

”It is our job, at the level of the State Security Council, to constantly develop and review strategies, with the cooperation of all security agencies, to make Lagos a safer and more secure place for all its residents.

”We have introduced new security strategies to combat security issues, including making available new equipment for our security agencies.

”We have revitalised security coverage in the Epe and lkorodu waterways, and recently established, in partnership with all the states in the Western region, a regional security outfit code-named: ”Amotekun”, to combat banditry and kidnapping.

”We also realise that there are strong connections between infrastructure and security. We know that potholed streets can cause traffic jams that create opportunities for traffic robberies; and also that properly-lit streets are a disincentive to petty thieves and muggers.

”By working to upgrade infrastructure across the state, it is clear we can achieve significant improvements in security. Let me assure you that you will see a lot more infrastructure work in transportation, energy and other areas in the months ahead,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration recently extended the working hours of LASTMA officials to help mitigate the traffic situation, while road infrastructure was currently being significantly upgraded all over the state.

”We are also reviewing the operations of the Command and Control Centre (which houses the Emergency Call Centre, that is 767/112), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos Response Unit (LRU), in line with the realities of today.

”Other public order issues, such as those relating to issues around commercial motorcycles, tricycles and buses are also being addressed.

”Very importantly, we are fully aware of the nexus between young people and security, and therefore, very much focused on putting young people at the centre of our security strategy.

”To this end, we are engaging youths and educational institutions, right from primary school level, in order to empower them to shun cultism and criminality, and to help them build skills to be active and responsible citizens,” he said.

The governor appreciated those who had made contributions to the Fund, especially those who had been consistent since its inception.

He said that over the years, the voluntary contributions made to the Fund had helped improve the operational capacity of security agencies in the state.

Sanwo-Olu called on private organisations and individuals, especially those that put additional strain on the security architecture such as hotels, event centres and concert organisers, to contribute their fair share to the Fund.

”We are resolute in our quest for the safety and security of all in Lagos, and we count on your consistent support as worthy partners by donating to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund in our collective interest.

“A secure Lagos is a prosperous and greater Lagos,” he said.