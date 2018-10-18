Lagos Assembly disowns Visionscape, orders PSP back to work

Speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa, made the directive during plenary on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
The Assembly ordered the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to call on the PSP to go back to refuse collection and disposal with immediate effect.
"We insist that we don't know anything about Visionscape because we were not consulted before they started work," the speaker said.
In his words, the House should have approved the refuse disposal policy of the state government before Visionscape started operation.
The House also ordered the Commissioner for Environment, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, to appear before them next week on the matter.
This directive followed after a matter of public importance raised by Gbolahan Yishawu on heaps of refuse scattered all over Lagos. Obasa also called on those stopping people from dumping refuse at dumpsites to resist doing so.