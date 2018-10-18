Lagos Assembly disowns Visionscape, orders PSP back to work

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered the Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators back to work after disowning Visionscape Sanitation Solutions contracted by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to carry out waste disposal in the state.

The Assembly ordered the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to call on the PSP to go back to refuse collection and disposal with immediate effect.

Speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa, made the directive during plenary on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

"We insist that we don't know anything about Visionscape because we were not consulted before they started work," the speaker said.

In his words, the House should have approved the refuse disposal policy of the state government before Visionscape started operation.

The House also ordered the Commissioner for Environment, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, to appear before them next week on the matter.