Kano govt withdraws its teachers from private, community schools

The statement attributed the directive to the commissioner for education, who advised the government on the need for the recall so as to address a shortfall of teachers in public schools.

“The government is aware of the need to extend its helping hands to community and voluntary schools as enshrined in the respective laws enacted in the state.

“However, it was observed that the process has been abused over the years, as some teachers have stayed for more than 15 years in those schools.

“Some of the teachers were also discovered to have secured other employment, but still receiving salaries from the government. That trend must be put to a halt,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, it said that the ministry had constituted a committee that would invite, screen and document the affected teachers for re-assignment.

“The committee comprise representatives from SUBEB, Senior Secondary Schools Management Board, the Ministry for Local Governments, Office of the Head of Service and the Ministry of Finance.

“The committee has been directed to meet with such teachers at Gidan-Murtala secretariat with effect from Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10.00 am.

“All the affected schools are advised to re-apply for new postings of teachers, where necessary,’’ it said.