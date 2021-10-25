Kaduna reports 4 dead in gunfight between herders, villagers

An argument along some cattle routes in Jankasa, Zangon Kataf local government area escalated into the gunfight, the government said on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Luka Nelson, Timothy Koni, Pasi Peter, and George Frances were identified as those killed, with three others also reported injured.

An apparent reprisal for the attack was carried out by unknown gunmen on some settled herders at Manchok, Kaura LGA.

13 cows were reported killed, and 25 recovered alive by troops.

"No human casualties have been reported, as search operations continue," the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

Zangon Kataf LGA is one of the most troubled areas in Kaduna where violent ethno-religious conflicts have been prominent for years, especially recently.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai last week called on communities in the area to work together for the restoration of peace that's been absent for a long time.

He has condemned the latest attack as 'unfortunate', and tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations.