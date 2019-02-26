Following the postponement of the 2019 UTME, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the dates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and its mock exam would soon be announced.

JAMB in its bulletin asked the general public and candidates to ignore the dates being circulated about the two examinations.

The exam body also said that all arrangements to conduct the mock exam and the 2019 UTME have been concluded and also ask the candidates to wait for the new dates which will be announced soon.

The board further said that the mock exam was introduced in 2017 to avail candidates the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the conduct of the computerized test.

JAMB also maintains that the mock exam was designed to help candidates who are coming in contact with computer know the basics of computer-based tests and prevent any phobia that might arise.

The exam body therefore urged all UTME candidates to guard jealously all their documents pertaining to the UTME and Direct Entry examination.

Recall that the 2019 UTME was initially scheduled to start on Saturday, March 16, 2019 and end on Saturday, March 23, 2019, while the mock exam was slated for February 23, 2019, but had to be cancelled because the date coincided with the general elections.