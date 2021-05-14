RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC is seriously worried about numerous office fire incidents

Authors:

Samson Toromade

INEC says it remains committed to delivering on its mandate despite recent setbacks.

INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State [INEC]
INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an emergency meeting with its Resident Electoral Commissioners to discuss the trend of worrying attacks on its facilities nationwide.

Recommended articles

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021, will address the string of fire incidents that have plagued offices of the commission.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 14, hours after the INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State was gutted by fire late on Thursday, May 13.

The incident happened only days after INEC's office in Ohafia local government area of Abia State was torched by unknown arsonists.

Another INEC office was set on fire in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State earlier in May, just a couple of weeks after sensitive materials were destroyed at an INEC data processing centre in Kano.

"The latest destruction of the commission's physical infrastructure and electoral facilities in Enugu State calls for an immediate review of the measures necessary to secure INEC's assets across the states," INEC said on Friday.

The commission described the latest incident as another setback on its ongoing preparations for upcoming electoral activities, but assured Nigerians that it remains committed to delivering on its mandate.

Next Wednesday's meeting of commissioners in Abuja will be held ahead of another meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) announced after the Abia incident.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party