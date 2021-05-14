INEC is seriously worried about numerous office fire incidents

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021, will address the string of fire incidents that have plagued offices of the commission.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 14, hours after the INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State was gutted by fire late on Thursday, May 13.

The incident happened only days after INEC's office in Ohafia local government area of Abia State was torched by unknown arsonists.

Another INEC office was set on fire in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State earlier in May, just a couple of weeks after sensitive materials were destroyed at an INEC data processing centre in Kano.

"The latest destruction of the commission's physical infrastructure and electoral facilities in Enugu State calls for an immediate review of the measures necessary to secure INEC's assets across the states," INEC said on Friday.

The commission described the latest incident as another setback on its ongoing preparations for upcoming electoral activities, but assured Nigerians that it remains committed to delivering on its mandate.