The looting spree in Nigeria has got to the residence of Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives as hoodlums invaded and looted his house on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

In their further search for COVID-19 palliatives in the state, the hoodlums reportedly defied the curfew placed on the state to loot many buildings.

The state’s COVID-19 palliatives warehouse was recently looted.

According to a witness, Dogara’s house located near Jos University Teaching Hospital was attacked at 9 am, adding that the politician’s brother joined in the looting.

The witness said, “They broke into the house of the former Speaker and attacked everyone, including Dogara’s brother, and (they) are currently moving anything they see. In the process, the invaders moved several items — tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables — out of the house.”

However, police and other security operatives enforcing curfew in the state could not stop the youths despite shooting in the air to disperse them.

For the past three days, hoodlums have been targeting warehouses and politicians’ residence in their states to loot.

The looting started hours after the shooting of peaceful #endsars protesters at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Angry youths in Lagos, Edo, Cross River, Kwara, Osun , Kaduna and other states have invaded the warehouses in the states to loot all the COVID-19 palliatives stored in the warehouses.