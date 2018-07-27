Gunmen kill Imo APC chairman, Sunny Ejiagwu

news

Gunmen shot and killed Sunny Ejiagwu, the All Progressives' Congress (APC) chairman in Ideato North local government area of Imo State, in the early hours of Friday, July 27, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the state's commissioner of police, Dasuki Galandanchi, the politician was killed along the Akokwa road in Ideato North.

"The APC chairman in Ideato North has been murdered. I was at the scene of the crime and only came back. His corpse has been evacuated to a mortuary," he said.

The deceased politician was one of the 27 LGAs chairmen inaugurated by the state's new chairman of the APC, Daniel Nwafor, on Monday, July 23.

While addressing the incident on Friday, Nwafor condemned the killing and urged the police to apprehend the perpetrators.

He said, "The killing is condemnable because APC preaches peace and political tolerance. People should practice politics without bitterness and violence. The constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of association.

"We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police to press on the commissioner of police to nab the culprits. Imo is a peaceful state and an example of how politics should be played."

Nwafor also stated that Ejiagwu had, in a meeting on Thursday, expressed concern about political violence in his area, and pleaded for help.

He also described how the politician was killed, saying his assailants killed him after he fell into a gutter.

"From the information made available to me, he was double-crossed and when he tried to move back he fell into the gutter. His killers went there and shot him severely," he said.