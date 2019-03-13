The Governor-elect of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the incident which occurred at Lagos Island on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

A three-storey building housing a school on 14 Massey Street, collapsed leaving about 9 people dead, according to Channels Television.

Vanguard reports that Sanwo-Olu also hailed the effort of the Lagos state government to rescues those trapped under the building.

He made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide.

The statement reads: “My deep condolences go to the families of the children who lost their lives in the unfortunate building collapse that happened at Ita Faji in Lagos Island today. This is one tragedy too many, given that most of the victims are school children. I urge people to cooperate with officials working on rescue efforts. My prayers are with the affected families and the school management.

“While emergency workers are making frantic efforts to clear the rubbles and rescue more victims, I urge residents to join hands with the government in any way possible to reduce fatalities and lessen attendant trauma of the incident. I am in support of the action being taken by the government and I urge every resident to show spirit of compassion inherent in our community.”

The Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode visited the site earlier and promised to pay for the hospital bills of the injured victims.