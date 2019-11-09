The governor said at the inauguration of the new cabinet members in Gombe on Saturday that the expectation on the government to perform was high.

According to him, the pressure is now on our administration to work together to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the good people of Gombe State.

“It is our hope that you will do your utmost best in order to justify the confidence reposed in you.

“Our administration rode to power on a tremendous public goodwill and support. Our people, across all tribes, faiths and sectional divides, gave us their mandate in an unprecedented show of political support and unity.

“We are conscious of the responsibility and the weight of expectations that has been placed on our shoulders.

“The expectations are very high and there is no time to waste. You need to hit the ground running.

“Therefore, we cannot afford to fail them at all cost,’’ he said.

According to the government, there is need for the newly appointed officials to ensure that mistakes that could have dire consequences in the future are avoided.

“We have seen how mistakes of the past plunged our State into a terrible financial situation. We also observed how mistakes by one administration will continue to drag the State downward even after that administration had left.

“I am happy that at the end of the retreat, all our Commissioners, Special Advisers and Permanent Secretaries signed onto a declaration, affirming their commitment to a noble set of principles on good governance, transparency and accountability.

“The ball is now in your courts to prove to the world by your complete fidelity to that declaration,’’ he said.

Yahaya called on the cabinet to work together as a team in order to pursue the common objectives of improving the social, economic and political conditions of our people.

The governor also inaugurated seven special advisers and two permanent secretaries.

On behalf of newly inaugurated cabinet members, Mr Zubairu Umar, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, thanked the governor while promising to assist the governor to achieve his vision and mission for the benefit of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also assigned portfolios to the new commissioners.