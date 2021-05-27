Gov Uzodinma says Igbos cannot achieve peace through secession chants

The governor offered the remarks during his address at the National Assembly Constitutional Review Committee Public Hearing for Imo and Abia States, which is holding in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

“I therefore appeal to our youths to listen to the voice of reason. What an old man sees sitting, a child cannot see even if he climbs an Iroko tree. Let us toe the path of peace.

"All shall be well. If we remain firmly committed to the unity of Nigeria, we shall get all we seek,” Uzodinma said.

He added that “what we seek is justice and equity for our people to thrive. And for that, we owe nobody any apology.

"But we cannot achieve it through violence or threats of secession. It is through an avenue like this that we put forward our requests and follow them through."

Public hearings to review the 1999 constitution are holding across Nigeria's geopolitical regions.

Policy analysts and some members of the political class have been very critical of the Nigerian constitution in the past decade, amid calls for restructuring, true federalism, state policing and resource control by state governors.