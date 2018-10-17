Pulse.ng logo
Gov Shettima visits murdered aid worker, Hauwa Limna’s family

Liman was killed by a faction of the terror group known as  Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima

(Daily Trust)

The Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima has visited the family of Hauwa Liman, the aide worker killed by Boko Haram.

The aid worker was kidnapped along with some of her colleagues in March 2018, in Rann, Borno state.

According to Daily Post, Shettima, who described Liman’s death as devastating, promised that the Federal Government will carry her family along.

The Borno Governor also said that Boko Haram will soon be wiped out, while tagging their activities as anti-Islamic.

ALSO READ: Hauwa Liman: Red Cross explains refusal to pay ransom

Buhari consoles Hauwa’s father

President Buhari, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, called Hauwa’s father and consoled him.

The President told Mr. Liman that the Federal Government did all it could to save his daughter’s life, but their effort was unsuccessful.

In his response, the dead aid worker’s father asked that the corpse of his daughter be sent back to him for proper burial.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also called for those responsible for the killing of Hauwa Liman, to be brought to justice.

