Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of dead aid worker

Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of aid worker killed by Boko Haram

Hauwa Leman, a staff of the Red Cross was killed by the dreaded terror group on Monday, October 15, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of dead aid worker play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured August 2018, ordered graft suspects to be placed on watch lists, with members of opposing parties believed to be the targets

(AFP/File)

President Buhari, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, spoke with the father of Hauwa Liman, an aide worker who was killed by Boko Haram.

The President disclosed this in a statement issued on Twitter via his official handle, @MBuhari.

The statement reads: “Today I spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa, the ICRC midwife killed by Boko Haram. It is not the kind of telephone call anyone prays to make. The Federal Govt did everything possible to save Hauwa’s life; it is tragic & regrettable that all our efforts were unsuccessful.

“Hauwa dedicated herself to serving the victims of Boko Haram’s insurgency, and it is extremely sad that her life ended the way it did, at the hands of the terrorists. I expressed our deepest condolences to her father, on behalf of the Government and all the people of Nigeria.

“I also spoke with @PMaurerICRC, the President of the ICRC, to extend our condolences on the death of Hauwa. The ICRC has been doing a great job in Nigeria, providing healthcare services to people in the areas most affected by the insurgency. We salute their courage and service.

“We fervently hope that these series of sad events, leading to the painful loss of their staff, will not discourage the ICRC from working in Nigeria. We hope that they will continue to offer their services, and not give up, inspite of what has happened.

“I am reassuring everyone that the Fed Govt will continue to do all within our power to protect not just humanitarian workers, but also everyone working or living in the North East. I salute our military, who continue to fight and strive hard to permanently neutralize Boko Haram.”

Expired ultimatum

Leman was killed by the dreaded terror group on Monday, October 15, 2018, after an ultimatum which they issued to the Federal Government expired.

She was captured along with some of her colleagues at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno by Boko Haram in March 2018.

In a statement issued in September 2018, after Saifura Ahmed was also killed, the group said “We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood.

“The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu.”

ALSO READ: Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker

The terrorists have also threatened to keep Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl who refused to denounce Christianity, as their slave for life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 President Buhari's travel ban list, explainedbullet
2 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
3 Atiku appoints Saraki as Campaign DG, Fayose, Tambuwal, Wike also...bullet

Related Articles

Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker
Senate observes 2-minute silence in honour of Hauwa Liman, calls for the release of Leah Sharibu
Saraki condemns killing of humanitarian worker by Boko Haram
Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Liman
FG commiserates with the family of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Atiku begs FG to rescue Leah Sharibu as Boko Haram kills another aid worker
Ezekwesili condemns killing of another aid worker by Boko Haram

Local

Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman who was killed by Boko Haram
Reps ask FG to negotiate with Boko Haram
Minister of health, Isaac Adewole condoles with Hauwa Liman’s family
Minister of health, Isaac Adewole condoles with Hauwa Liman’s family
Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief urges
Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief, Guterres urges
Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman who was killed by Boko Haram
Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman and led her to death at Boko Haram's feet
X
Advertisement