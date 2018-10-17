Hauwa Liman's father begs Boko Haram to send her corpse home for burial

news

Mohammed Liman, the father of Hauwa Liman, a Boko Haram hostage that was recently executed by the terrorist group, has requested the corpse of his daughter be sent home for proper burial.

Liman was one of the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann , Kala Balge local government area of Borno State by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, on March 1, 2018.

She was executed just a month after the terrorists killed another hostage , Saifura Ahmed, and threatened to kill her if the government did not respond to its demands.

Liman's death has been greeted by condolence and widespread condemnation of the government's inability to secure her release.

While speaking to TVC on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Mohammed said he needs to see his daughter's corpse so that her family's hearts will be at peace.

He said, "The insurgents wanted ransom and the deadline has elapsed and therefore they took their action. I don't know whether they've done it or not. I'm not sure up till now.

"I want the corpse, that's all. If she was killed, let them bring her corpse so that we'll bury her in the Islamic way. Our hearts will be in peace. Otherwise, we'll never forget this incident."

The deceased mother expressed disbelief over Hauwa's death, disclosing that her captors were too impatient to wait for the ransom the government was going to pay for her life.

She said, "I still can't come to terms with my daughter's death. All her captors wanted was money. The president announced that he'll ensure my daughter is freed, but her captors were not patient to get payment. The period President Buhari made the announcement and the time she was killed was very short.

"These are women and aid workers who should have been spared. I really do not believe my daughter is dead."

We tried our best - Buhari

In a statement released later on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that he had spoken to Mohammed on the phone to express his condolences over Hauwa's death.

The president said the Federal Government did everything within its power to prevent Hauwa's death but failed.

He said, "The Federal Government did everything possible to save Hauwa's life; it is tragic and regrettable that all our efforts were unsuccessful.

"Hauwa dedicated herself to serving the victims of Boko Haram's insurgency, and it is extremely sad that her life ended the way it did, at the hands of the terrorists."

He assured that the government would continue to do everything within its power to protect the lives of everyone in the North East region where the terrorists have run amok for nine years.