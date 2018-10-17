Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Red Cross explains why it refused to pay ransom for Hauwa Liman

Red Cross explains why it refused to pay ransom for executed Hauwa Liman

The Red Cross says it refused to pay a ransom to save Hauwa Liman's life because it isn't its tradition to do so.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hauwa Liman: Red Cross explains refusal to pay ransom play Hauwa Liman was executed by Boko Haram (Red Cross)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it turned down a Boko Haram request to pay a ransom for 24-year-old midwife Hauwa Liman before she was murdered by her abductors on Tuesday, October 15, 2018.

Liman and her colleagues--Alice Loksha and Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa—were abducted by a splinter Boko Haram group, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), on March 1, 2018, at a military base in Rann, Borno State.

Khorsa was executed by their captors in September.

All three women were health workers tending to the humanitarian needs of displaced persons fleeing the insurgency in a restive Northeast region of Nigeria.

Ransom request was rejected

Patricia Danzi who is ICRC Regional Director for Africa, told Reuters that her organisation decided not to pay a ransom for Liman when Boko Haram requested for one, because doing so would have set a dangerous precedence for the 16,000 aid workers it deploys worldwide.

Hauwa Liman: Red Cross explains refusal to pay ransom play Red Cross Regional Director Danzi says paying ransom isn't an ICRC policy (ICRC)

 

"We are a humanitarian organisation so we cannot enter into such kinds of negotiations. So we always ask for unconditional release. And that's what we did. That was the plea," Danzi said.

The Geneva based ICRC had issued a public appeal to Liman’s captors, asking that her life be spared after a threat was received.

'Liman wanted to save humanity'

Liman’s father, Mohammed Liman, told Reuters that his daughter wanted to serve humanity, which was why she opted for a remote area like Rann.

"At the time she was going, I said you should go and treat the people over there, and just after 10 days she was abducted. It is now seven months and 16 days only to be told that yesterday she was executed by the insurgents," he said.

Buhari begs ICRC not to leave Nigeria

The ICRC helps 80,000 mainly displaced people in the northeastern town of Rann.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the government did everything to save Liman's life.

Buhari reassures int'l community of free, fair elections in 2019 play President Buhari pleads with the Red Cross not to abandon its operations in Nigeria (AFP/File)

 

The president also urged the ICRC to keep working in Nigeria while promising that the government would do all it can to protect its staff and other aid workers providing humanitarian services in the northeast.

Responding, Danzi said the ICRC was not about to suspend its operations in northern Nigeria or withdraw its services from the hotbed of the insurgency.

"We want to be there for the people that still need our help," she said.

At the entrance to the ICRC headquarters in Geneva, a table was set up with a photo of Liman, along with a white orchid plant, a burning candle and a register asking staff to write their condolences for her family, Reuters reports.

ISWA split from Boko Haram in 2016. Its fighters have killed hundreds of soldiers in Northeastern Nigeria in the last couple of months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 President Buhari's travel ban list, explainedbullet
2 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters bullet
3 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban...bullet

Related Articles

Hauwa Liman's father begs Boko Haram to send her corpse home for burial
Pulse Opinion Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman and led her to death at Boko Haram's feet
Reps ask FG to negotiate with Boko Haram
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Minister of health, Isaac Adewole condoles with Hauwa Liman’s family
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG members weep during protest over murdered Hauwa Liman
Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief, Guterres urges
APO Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages
Red Cross in fresh appeal to Boko Haram to free Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha

Local

Senators fight over Akpabio's seat.
Senators fight over Akpabio’s seat
James Ibori
James Ibori loses corruption appeal in UK
Fayose: Obanikoro to stand as witness in N1.3bn EFCC probe
Obanikoro to stand as state's witness against Fayose in N1.3bn EFCC probe
Fayemi makes first set of appointments, names SSG, Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary
X
Advertisement