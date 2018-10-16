Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief urges

news

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for those responsible for the killing of Ms Hauwa Mohammed Liman, to be brought to justice.

Guterres, in a statement issued in New York, said he was appalled and strongly condemned the killing of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aid worker in North-east.

Liman, who had been held hostage since she was abducted in March 2018, at Rann,in Borno, was killed by her captors on Monday.

The aid worker was reported to have been killed by a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group, the Islamic State West Africa Province.

The terror group had killed another aid worker, Saifura Ahmed, in September; both victims were among the three humanitarian workers abducted at the Rann Internally Displaced Persons camp.

“Those responsible for this killing must be brought to justice,” the Secretary-General demanded.

The UN chief expressed his concern for the safety and well-being of the remaining hostages and called for their immediate release.

The Secretary-General emphasised that all parties to the conflict must protect aid workers who provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the millions of people in need in North-East Nigeria.

He expressed deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Liman and solidarity with the president and staff of the ICRC.