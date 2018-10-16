Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief urges

Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief, Guterres urges

Guterres also condemned the killing of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aid worker in North-east.

  • Published:
Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief urges play

UN Sec-Gen, António Guterres

(Portal De)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for those responsible for the killing of Ms Hauwa Mohammed Liman, to be brought to justice.

Guterres, in a statement issued in New York, said he was appalled and strongly condemned the killing of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aid worker in North-east.

Liman, who had been held hostage since she was abducted in March 2018, at Rann,in Borno, was killed by her captors on Monday.

The aid worker was reported to have been killed by a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group, the Islamic State West Africa Province.

The terror group had killed another aid worker, Saifura Ahmed, in September; both victims were among the three humanitarian workers abducted at the Rann Internally Displaced Persons camp.

“Those responsible for this killing must be brought to justice,” the Secretary-General demanded.

The UN chief expressed his concern for the safety and well-being of the remaining hostages and called for their immediate release.

ALSO READ: Ezekwesili condemns killing of another aid worker by Boko Haram

The Secretary-General emphasised that all parties to the conflict must protect aid workers who provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the millions of people in need in North-East Nigeria.

He expressed deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Liman and solidarity with the president and staff of the ICRC. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
2 President Buhari's travel ban list, explainedbullet
3 Atiku appoints Saraki as Campaign DG, Fayose, Tambuwal, Wike also...bullet

Related Articles

Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Senate observes 2-minute silence in honour of Hauwa Liman, calls for the release of Leah Sharibu
Atiku begs FG to rescue Leah Sharibu as Boko Haram kills another aid worker
Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Liman
FG commiserates with the family of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman and led her to death at Boko Haram's feet
Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker

Local

Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman who was killed by Boko Haram
Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman and led her to death at Boko Haram's feet
Senate probes alleged $3.5bn subsidy recovery fund
Senate probes alleged $3.5bn subsidy recovery fund
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of dead aid worker
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Fayemi says Ekiti in N170b debt, describes Fayose’s tenure as an error
Fayemi says Ekiti in N170b debt, describes Fayose’s tenure as an error
X
Advertisement