Ortom gave the charge on Friday at the ‘Se Sugh u Maria’ Holy Pilgrimage Centre, Ayati, in the Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

He said continuous prayers over the years have helped the state overcome numerous challenges, indicating that his visit to the pilgrimage had yielded positive results.

Saying that nobody should ever regret having faith in God, Ortom said he appreciated the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, for establishing the Pilgrimage Centre which, he noted, had brought a lot of blessings to the State

In a sermon, Rev. Fr. Patrick Toryugh urged Christians to always work towards promoting peace, love and reconciliation, which he called “huge investments that engender development”.