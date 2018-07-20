Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Former Inspector General of Police buried in Katsina

Coomassie Former Inspector General of Police buried in Katsina

The Inspector-General of Police Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and  a prominent businessman Alhaji Samaila Isa Funtua also witnessed the occasion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marigayi Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie play

Marigayi Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie

(Daily times Nigeria)

The remains of the former Inspector-General of Police and Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie was  buried in Rimin-Badawa cemetery, Katsina on  Friday .

The funeral prayer which took place 2.06 p.m shortly after Juma’at service, was led by Sheikh Samu Adam, the Chief Imam of Bin Coomassie Juma’at Mosque, Katsina, with many sympathisers, associates, friends and well wishers in attendance.

Dignitaries who participated  in the funeral prayer include: the Emirs of  Daura and Katsina, Alhaji Umar Faruq and Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman,the Minister of Interior and retired Lt.-Gen. Abdurrahman Dambazau.

The Inspector-General of Police Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and  a prominent businessman Alhaji Samaila Isa Funtua also witnessed the occasion.

The Chief Imam prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased his sins and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

According to the cleric, death is inevitable, adding that it can “anyone at anytime and anywhere. “

He urged Muslims to always fear Allah by obeying His injunctions and be prepared for death at anytime.

Coomassie died on Thursday at 76 at Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic  Hospital, Katsina.

He is survived by one wife, six children and many grandchildren.

The deceased served as the Inspector-General of Police between 1993 and 1999.

He also held several other positions, which include, Police Commissioner in Kano State among other positions in the office.

He was Sardaunan Katsina.

Born on March 18, 1942, the late Coomassie had his education within and outside Nigeria, including the Detective Training College, Wakefield, United Kingdom and Washington DC in the United States.

Coomassie was in February 2014 elected the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the position he held until his death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national...bullet

Related Articles

GMB Failed Maths Too Buhari scored 2 F9 grades in 1961 WASCE
Muhammadu Buhari President-elect meets with Arewa Consultative Forum [PHOTOS]
Buhari FG appoints DGs for 3 agencies under Ministry of Mines and Steel Development
Ike Ekweremadu Senate investigates alleged lopsided FG’s appointments
National Honour Labaran Maku, Omisore, Others To Receive Awards
#BuhariCertificate GMB was a "very brilliant" student, our head boy — Classmates
Buhari President says he announced 2nd term bid early to 'cool tempers'
Insecurity Presidency accuses selfish leaders of 'shedding crocodile' tears over killings
Kayode Fayemi I’ll probe Fayose’s administration, says Ekiti Gov.-Elect
Abdullahi Gumel Senator says Buhari's 'Executive Order 6' targets thieves

Local

Speaker, House of Rep condoles Bauchi windstorm victims
Yakubu Dogara Speaker of the House of Representatives mourns ex-IG Coomasie
Gwamnan jihar Edo Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki Edo state inaugurates 12-man Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy
Jonathan proud of Okonjo-Iweala over Twitter appointment
Okonjo-Iweala Jonathan proud of ex-minister over Twitter appointment
Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick has apologized to the President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for the Super Eagles group stage exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Abdullahi Gumel Senator says Buhari's 'Executive Order 6' targets thieves