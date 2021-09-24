RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to allocate houses online, on first come first served basis -Fashola

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, has said that Federal Government houses nationwide would be allocated through online applications.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

Fashola stated this in an interview with Journalists during his inspection of houses under the Federal Government housing project on Thursday, in Bauchi.

Recommended articles

He said very soon the process of allocation would start through online applications by the beneficiaries.

“The process is going to be on an online platform, the form will be online and pay online, fill them, you don’t need to give anything under the table. It is first come first served, that is why it takes a little while.

“We also noticed some dampness and drainage issues in the completed houses. Our facility manager would address them and find a way of draining the water for the beneficiaries”, he said.

Fashola pointed out that the houses would be allocated to all Nigerians; everybody is entitled to own the house through the online application.

He said the Federal Government was committed and passionate about solving the nation’s housing deficit.

“The Federal Government is determined to provide houses to the public across all the states of the federation”, the minister added.

He said the first phase of the houses had been completed; the Federal Government would now focus on the second phase to bridge the deficit in housing.

The Minister noted that the housing projects provide jobs to the citizens and boost the economy of the people in the state, as all materials used are bought in the state.

He commended the Bauchi state government for all the necessary support and for providing the land for the construction of the houses.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

'We must wake up,' Gombe Governor Yahaya says VAT collection by states is a wake-up call

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [PM News]

Court orders DSS to pay Igboho N20 billion for illegal raid of his house

Sunday Igboho earlier this year started campaigning for secession of the south west region from Nigeria [Guardian]

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attends the Nigerian University of Technology and Management’s Founding Class of 2021 Scholars Graduation Program in Lagos, Nigeria. 18th Sept, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli