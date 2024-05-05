Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate
Limited traffic closures remain in effect as the agency and the local police department investigate the incident.
“Shortly before 10:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on May 4th,” the vehicle crashed into “an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex,” the federal law enforcement agency said on Sunday in a statement published on X, formerly Twitter.
“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle,” it said, adding that “there was no threat to the White House.”
Limited traffic closures remain in effect as the agency and the local police department investigate the incident, said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of Communications for the agency, in a post on X.
