Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The couple’s itinerary includes visits to military rehabilitation centers, sports facilities, and meetings with local organizations working to support veterans’ welfare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. [NAN]
British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the course of his courtesy visit to the Managing Director of the agency, Malam Ali M. Ali in Abuja.

“It’s great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters.

“But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one.

“So, the British High Commission is not involved in arranging or facilitating their programme.

“They are not representing the work of His Majesty’s Government on this visit.”

Prince Harry is expected to kick off the journey on May 8, by attending the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Shortly after, Meghan will join him in Nigeria for a series of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and celebrating the spirit of resilience among service members.

The couple’s itinerary includes visits to military rehabilitation centers, sports facilities, and meetings with local organizations working to support veterans’ welfare.

They will also attend cultural events and engage in discussions with community leaders on topics.

The trip to Nigeria holds special significance as it underscores Prince Harry’s dedication to the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.

Last year’s Invictus Games in Germany saw the participation of 500 athletes from 21 countries.

Nigeria, Colombia, and Israel were represented and it marked their debut in the event.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, has expressed eagerness to host the games in the future, further solidifying the country’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and sportsmanship.

During their time at the Invictus Games in Germany, Meghan and Harry shared memorable moments with Team Nigeria, showcasing their support and camaraderie.

In a lighthearted exchange, Prince Harry joked about the friendly competition between him and Meghan, especially since she discovered her Nigerian heritage.

Meghan’s connection to Nigeria runs deep, as she revealed on her podcast Archetypes that she has Nigerian ancestry, with her genealogy test showing she is 43 Nigerian.

The revelation further strengthens the bond between the Duchess and the Nigerian people, fostering a sense of shared identity and belonging.

