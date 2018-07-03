Pulse.ng logo
Fela, Femi, Seun Kuti are very famous in France - Macron

Emmanuel Macrson French President says Fela, Femi, Seun Kuti very famous in France

Macron said this while speaking during a press conference at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

  • Published:
French President, Emmanuel Macron says Fela, Femi, Seun Kuti are very famous in France play

French President,  Emmanuel Macron (L) and President Buhari (R)

(The Niche)
French President, Emmanuel Macron has said that Fela, Femi and Seun Kuti are very famous in France.

“I mean Fela, Femi, Seun Kuti are obviously very famous in France and Europe, I mean they are big successes but the Shrine is a cultural hub, an iconic hub and it is very important for me first on a personal level, and that is why I want to say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of this place, I recognize the place of culture in this current environment.”

The French President arrived Nigeria on Tuesday, July 3, 3018, aboard French Presidential Jet A330.

He landed at the Presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 3:10 pm.

French President, Emmanuel Macron has said that Fela, Femi and Seun Kuti are very famous in France. play

Femi Kuti performing at the New Afrika Shrine.

(Whats On Africa)

 

Macron meets Buhari

Briefly after his arrival Macron headed to Aso Rock to pay a courtesy call to President Buhari.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the French President’s visit would further help to reinforce the French support to Nigeria in the areas of security, trade and cultural ties, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Onyeama also said “President Macron is a young president and he is a president that believes so much in the youth.

“So after meeting with Mr president here and signing the MoU, he will be going to African shrine, Lagos, and also engage with the youth in Nigeria.

“He will also be meeting with some of our creative industry to promote greater cultural ties and we are hoping that his engagement with the creative sector of our country will further enhance French-Nigeria cooperation."

French President, Emmanuel Macron has said that Fela, Femi and Seun Kuti are very famous in France. play

Fela and The Kalakuta Queens go to Abuja

(Press)

 

Afrika Shrine, symbol of African culture

Macron, while speaking to newsmen described the Afrika Shrine as an important symbol of African culture.

“First, because I wanted to find a good occasion to come back there. I know the place and I have some memories, I have to confess at a time that there was no president around, I hope I will not spoil the party.

French President, Emmanuel Macron has said that Fela, Femi and Seun Kuti are very famous in France. play

Beast of No Nation (1989) Fela Kuti

(youtube.com)

 

ALSO READ: French President Emmanuel Macron once worked in Abuja

“First, I think that is such an iconic place for a lot of African people and African culture. And I think very often when you speak of the African culture in Europe, those who are successful in Europe and in France, which is different most of the times are not dramatically very famous in Nigeria or in Africa. And there is a bias because you know people are absolutely not the same,” he added.

The French President is also expected to be at the official opening of the Alliance Francais building, Ikoyi, while in Lagos state.

