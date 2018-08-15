Babatunde Fashola said the project included roads captured as Umana-Ndiagu, Agba, Ebenebe, Amansea, Awka, Anambra which spurred into Umumba in Enugu State.

news

The Federal Executive Council(FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N15.7 billion for the completion of a road project that stretches from Enugu State to Anambra State.

The Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the FEC meeting presided over by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the project included roads captured as Umana-Ndiagu, Agba, Ebenebe, Amansea, Awka, Anambra which spurred into Umumba in Enugu State.

“The contract was awarded in 2012 and they were spurs off the Enugu-Onitsha Highway to six different communities, Ebenebe, Agba, Umana-Ndiagu, Nkpodu, Ekeagu and Ugwuoba.

“Because of lack of appropriate budgeting and funding all of these projects could not be completed.

“There were failures in the implementation as we inherited it; there was also the need to provide for erosion control measures and drains.

“That has led to the revision of the existing contract awarded in 2012 from N10.3 billion to 15.734billion,’’ he said.

Fashola said that it was the revision to enable the contract to be completed that was presented and approved by the council.

Earlier, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said that Wednesday’s FEC briefing was one of the shortest as only one minister would brief newsmen on projects that had been approved.