Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FEC okays N15.7bn for Enugu-Anambra road project

Infrastructure FEC okays N15.7bn for Enugu-Anambra road project

Babatunde Fashola said the project included roads captured as Umana-Ndiagu, Agba, Ebenebe, Amansea, Awka, Anambra which spurred into Umumba in Enugu State.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners play

Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

(SundiataPost)

The Federal Executive Council(FEC)  on Wednesday approved the sum of N15.7 billion for the completion of a road project that stretches from Enugu State to Anambra State.

The Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the FEC meeting presided over by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo,  on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the project included roads captured as Umana-Ndiagu, Agba, Ebenebe, Amansea, Awka, Anambra which spurred into Umumba in Enugu State.

“The contract was awarded in 2012 and they were spurs off the Enugu-Onitsha Highway to six different communities, Ebenebe, Agba, Umana-Ndiagu, Nkpodu, Ekeagu and Ugwuoba.

“Because of lack of appropriate budgeting and funding all of these projects could not be completed.

“There were failures in the implementation as we inherited it; there was also the need to provide for erosion control measures and drains.

“That has led to the revision of the existing contract awarded in 2012 from N10.3 billion to 15.734billion,’’ he said.

Fashola said that it was the revision to enable the contract to be completed that was presented and approved by the council.

Earlier, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said that Wednesday’s FEC briefing was one of the shortest as only one minister would brief newsmen on projects that had been approved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjobullet

Related Articles

Looming Blackout Electricity workers threaten shut down of power, demand sack of MD
Fashola FG approves N348.5bn for expansion of Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi-Gombe road
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant speaks on Nigeria's housing and rent problems
Fashola Minister says Third Mainland Bridge will be closed for 3-days
Power Supply FG commits N72bn on procurement of equipment for unused 2,000MWs of electricity
Fashola Stop collecting house rent 1 year in advance, Minister begs homeowners
Babatunde Fashola Minister clarifies directive to NERC on service delivery
In Lagos Apapa Wharf road ready in September — NPA MD
In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge closure postponed
Fashola Power generation rises to 7,000 mega watts — Minister

Local

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has condemned the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe
Samuel Ogundipe Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter
FRSC official apprehends a bus driver for overloading
Eid-el Kabir FRSC to cover 45 corridors to curb accident – Oyeyemi
No Foreign pressure on Buhari not to run in 2019 – Presidency
Buhari New Media Centre inaugurates Website Thursday
Lai Mohammed says PDP danced on Abiola's grave for 16 years
Lai Mohammed Fake news assuming more vicious dimension – Minister