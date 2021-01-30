The investigation of the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos last year has hit a brickwall over the Nigerian Army's refusal to cooperate.

Troops of 81 Division in Lagos allegedly fired at and killed a yet-to-be-determined number of protesters while prematurely trying to enforce a curfew imposed by the state government on October 20, 2020.

Dozens of protesters were also injured with some treated for gunshot wounds despite the Army's claim that it fired harmless blanks to disperse the crowd that shut down the lucrative toll gate for nearly two weeks.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu set up the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the incident, and numerous police brutality claims.

81 Division representative, Brigadier General Ibrahim Taiwo, appeared before the panel in November to dismiss all the allegations made against the troops.

He said soldiers didn't fire live ammunition at protesters, as alleged, but instead fired harmless blank ammunition into the air.

He also claimed that the avoidable confrontation was incited by hoodlums around the toll gate who attacked soldiers first while they were on their way to a clearance operation of the Eti Osa axis.

Since the conclusion of his testimony, the panel has been expecting further testimonies from other officers of the Army more directly linked to the incident.

General Francis Omata and Colonel S.O. Bello were the most senior officers present at the toll gate on the night of the shooting, and gave direct orders to troops.

However, both have ignored summons to appear before the panel to explain their roles.

81 Division's General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major-General Godwin Umelo, has also ignored a summon sent to him.

The failure of the military officers to cooperate with the investigation prompted the panel to last week summon the Army's counsel, Mr T Kehinde (SAN), for an official explanation.

The counsel sent a representative to the panel's January 30, 2021 sitting to explain that he has already concluded his business with the Army and can make no further representation on the issue.

The panel's chairperson, Justice Doris Okuwobi, remarked that the panel's power to force the military's cooperation is limited.

"If they fail to appear, there's nothing the panel can do," she said.

However, the Lagos State government's legal team appealed to the panel to adjourn all issues relating to the Army so that the summons can be served one more time.

The team argued that the new leadership of the Army might be more welcoming to allowing the officers testify before the panel.

Even though two counsels representing different #EndSARS protesters opposed the suggestion, the panel ruled that all Army-related cases before it be postponed till February 27.

Justice Okuwobi said fresh summons will be served on the affected officers.

A team hired by the state government to conduct a forensic investigation of the toll gate is expected to submit its report on Tuesday, February 2.