Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has joked that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo now heads the Nigerian Association of Short People (NASP).

His light-hearted remarks are a response to comedian Teju Babyface’s 2010 chat in which the comedian recalled how he was pressured into interviewing the then former minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is how you have been described to me severally. Somebody said to me ‘why don’t you interview Nasir El-Rufai. And I didn’t hear him very well, I said enh? And he said that man that looks like you. And I figured the person was talking about the fact that I’m not exactly the tallest person around….” Teju said in between chuckles.

El-Rufai would chip in with “yeah...yeah..you are a member of the Nigerian Association of Short People,” to general laughter from the audience.

El-Rufai would go on to say he used to be the Secretary General of short people in Nigeria.

The Kaduna Governor also confessed that he had issues with his diminutive build in his teenage years and in his early 20s because all the pretty girls used to be taller than he was.

In a May 11, 2020 tweet in which he recalled his session with the comedian, El-Rufai doubled down on his claims to membership of NASP.

“Yes, I remember this @Tejubabyfacetv interview in 2010.....how time flies....HE (His Excellency) VP Osinbajo is the current chairman of the Nigerian Association of Short People....so we are represented at the highest echelons of governance! Thanks Teju,” El-Rufai shared.

Not bad...not bad at all.