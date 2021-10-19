RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai orders all civil servants to receive COVID-19 vaccine before November

Samson Toromade

Unvaccinated workers will be denied access to government offices.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says civil servants are prioritised on the queue for COVID-19 vaccine [Daily Trust]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says civil servants are prioritised on the queue for COVID-19 vaccine [Daily Trust]

All civil servants in Kaduna State are required to receive COVID-19 vaccination by October 31, 2021.

Unvaccinated workers will be denied access to government offices, Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced in a statement on Tuesday, October 19.

Visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards, or present evidence of registration for vaccination with the state Ministry of Health.

The announcement was made following recommendations of the state's COVID-19 Task Force, according to the statement signed by the governor's spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye.

"Careful attention must be paid to continued enforcement of preventive measures and encouraging residents of Kaduna State to practice personal responsibility more consistently," the statement read.

The government encouraged residents to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical safety measures against COVID-19 until vaccines are widely available for everyone.

A similar vaccine mandate for civil servants was enforced in Edo State last month, but the directive was controversial due to supply issues and vaccine hesitancy.

More than 5 million Nigerians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since the campaign started in March.

